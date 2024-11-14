Business Standard
Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 3.15 crore

Net Loss of Vadilal Dairy International reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.152.79 13 OPM %-40.32-52.33 -PBDT-1.38-1.50 8 PBT-1.82-2.00 9 NP-1.46-1.53 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

