Ambitious Plastomac Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.31 croreAmbitious Plastomac Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.310 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
