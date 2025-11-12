Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 170.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 627.36 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 170.25% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 627.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 575.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales627.36575.78 9 OPM %9.728.58 -PBDT50.5339.50 28 PBT24.8012.25 102 NP17.356.42 170
