Mukand consolidated net profit declines 60.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit declines 60.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales decline 8.09% to Rs 1160.62 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 60.90% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.09% to Rs 1160.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1262.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1160.621262.84 -8 OPM %5.966.02 -PBDT34.3746.81 -27 PBT19.8733.19 -40 NP9.8825.27 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

