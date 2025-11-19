Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 40.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.89% to Rs 33.45 croreNet profit of Vaishali Pharma declined 40.10% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.89% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.4520.79 61 OPM %4.1311.64 -PBDT1.822.75 -34 PBT1.652.63 -37 NP1.181.97 -40
