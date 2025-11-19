Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 35.57 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 35.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.5734.95 2 OPM %1.351.00 -PBDT0.850.33 158 PBT0.700.18 289 NP0.67-0.03 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

