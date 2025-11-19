UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 35.57 croreNet profit of UFM Industries reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 35.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.5734.95 2 OPM %1.351.00 -PBDT0.850.33 158 PBT0.700.18 289 NP0.67-0.03 LP
