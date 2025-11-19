Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RRP Defense standalone net profit rises 15800.00% in the September 2025 quarter

RRP Defense standalone net profit rises 15800.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 7471.43% to Rs 5.30 crore

Net profit of RRP Defense rose 15800.00% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7471.43% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.300.07 7471 OPM %29.8114.29 -PBDT1.590.01 15800 PBT1.590.01 15800 NP1.590.01 15800

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

