RRP Defense standalone net profit rises 15800.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7471.43% to Rs 5.30 croreNet profit of RRP Defense rose 15800.00% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7471.43% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.300.07 7471 OPM %29.8114.29 -PBDT1.590.01 15800 PBT1.590.01 15800 NP1.590.01 15800
