Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 08:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee enters into corporate agency tie-up with Future Generali

Vakrangee enters into corporate agency tie-up with Future Generali

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Vakrangee announced a strategic corporate agency tie-up with Future Generali Insurance Company (Future Generali). This partnership aims to provide easy access to comprehensive general insurance products through Vakrangee Kendra network across the Country.

This collaboration will enable Vakrangee Kendras, located across underserved and unserved areas, to offer a wide range of general insurance products, including health, motor, travel, home, and personal accident insurance. By leveraging this partnership, we aim to enhance accessibility and affordability of insurance solutions, empowering customers with financial security

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kalyani Strategic System acquires 25% stake in Edgelab

Kalyani Strategic System acquires 25% stake in Edgelab

Adani Enterprises to divest its entire 44% stake in Adani Wilmar

Adani Enterprises to divest its entire 44% stake in Adani Wilmar

Inox Wind receives ratings action from Acuite Ratings

Inox Wind receives ratings action from Acuite Ratings

British International Investment to further invest Rs 650 cr in Mahindra Electric Automobile

British International Investment to further invest Rs 650 cr in Mahindra Electric Automobile

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 12,500 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 12,500 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon