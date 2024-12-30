Adani Enterprises to divest its entire 44% stake in Adani Wilmar

Business Standard

Adani Enterprises (AEL), Adani Commodities LLP (ACL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEL) and Lence (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilmar International (Wilmar) have entered into an agreement on 30 December 2024 pursuant to which Lence will acquire all the paid-up equity shares of Adani Wilmar held by ACL as at the date of exercise of the call option or put option, as the case maybe, in respect of a maximum of 31.06% of the existing paid up equity share capital of AWL.

In addition, it has been agreed between the parties that AEL will divest ~13% shares in Adani Wilmar to achieve compliance with minimum public shareholding requirements. It may be noted that with completion of these two legs, AEL would completely exit its ~44% holding in Adani Wilmar.

 

As on Friday, 27 December 2024, Adani Wilmar had market capitalization of Rs 42,785 crore (US$ 5.0 billion). In consideration of the above, AEL's board of directors has adopted a resolution noting the resignation of ACL's nominee directors from the board of Adani Wilmar. The parties have agreed to take further steps for change of name of Adani Wilmar'.

AEL will use the proceeds from the sale to turbocharge its investments in the core infrastructure platforms in energy & utility, transport & logistics and other adjacencies in primary industry. AEL will continue to invest in infrastructure sectors which will further strengthen AEL's position as India's largest listed incubator of platforms playing the key macro themes underpinning India's growth story.

