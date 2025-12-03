Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 104.44% to Rs 10.14 crore

Net Loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 104.44% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.144.96 104 OPM %40.7326.61 -PBDT-35.26-48.31 27 PBT-37.29-50.14 26 NP-17.69-28.53 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Avanti Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 55.63 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Avanti Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 55.63 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Belstar Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Belstar Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

New Chumta Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

New Chumta Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon