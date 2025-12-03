Belstar Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 417.84 croreNet loss of Belstar Microfinance reported to Rs 31.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 52.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 417.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 583.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales417.84583.71 -28 OPM %22.7543.33 -PBDT-41.1772.90 PL PBT-42.7370.23 PL NP-31.5552.62 PL
