Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 32.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 17.30 croreNet profit of Resonance Specialities declined 32.18% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.3013.46 29 OPM %12.0211.81 -PBDT2.231.66 34 PBT1.751.31 34 NP0.590.87 -32
