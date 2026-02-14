Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 98.70% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 88.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 39.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 98.70% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.043.07-11175.00-267.43-21.0038.20-21.2038.01-88.2039.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News