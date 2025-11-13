Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 78.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.90% to Rs 23.16 croreNet profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 78.95% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 23.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.1622.29 4 OPM %4.023.99 -PBDT0.590.53 11 PBT0.360.28 29 NP0.340.19 79
