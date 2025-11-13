Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OTCO International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

OTCO International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of OTCO International reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.15 -100 OPM %06.67 -PBDT-0.220.01 PL PBT-0.220.01 PL NP-0.220.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BN Agrochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

BN Agrochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

U P Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

U P Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 80.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 80.25% in the September 2025 quarter

EL Forge standalone net profit declines 58.90% in the September 2025 quarter

EL Forge standalone net profit declines 58.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon