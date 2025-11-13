Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U P Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

U P Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 25.35 crore

Net loss of U P Hotels reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 25.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.3527.25 -7 OPM %-7.858.55 -PBDT-0.443.51 PL PBT-2.661.58 PL NP-1.991.18 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 80.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 80.25% in the September 2025 quarter

EL Forge standalone net profit declines 58.90% in the September 2025 quarter

EL Forge standalone net profit declines 58.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 95.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 95.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon