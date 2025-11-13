U P Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 25.35 croreNet loss of U P Hotels reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 25.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.3527.25 -7 OPM %-7.858.55 -PBDT-0.443.51 PL PBT-2.661.58 PL NP-1.991.18 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content