Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vardhan Capital & Finance standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 95.56% to Rs 0.12 crore
Net profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance declined 85.71% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 95.56% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.122.70 -96 OPM %83.3399.26 -PBDT0.030.19 -84 PBT0.030.19 -84 NP0.020.14 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Boeing to make design changes to prevent more 737 MAX 9 door panel blowouts

Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets upbeat

Asia stocks find some footing amid US recession concerns, Nikkei drops

UK should double public investment to boost long-run growth: Think tank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon