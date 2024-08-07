Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 11.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 228.62 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 11.59% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 228.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.