Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.84% to Rs 2.75 croreNet profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 6.60% to Rs 46.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 62.84% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.757.40 -63 OPM %86.9165.95 -PBDT57.4962.09 -7 PBT57.4962.09 -7 NP46.1249.38 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content