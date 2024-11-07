Business Standard
Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 39.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 494.82 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 39.87% to Rs 25.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 494.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 415.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales494.82415.19 19 OPM %7.917.50 -PBDT43.0832.11 34 PBT34.6824.80 40 NP25.8218.46 40

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

