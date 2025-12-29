Varun Alagh hikes stake in Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer announced that Varun Alagh, Promoter of the Company has informed the Company that he has increased his equity stake in the Company, today i.e. 29 December 2025, by acquiring 18,51,851 equity shares constituting 0.57% of total share capital of the Company through block deal mechanism at a price of Rs 270/- per equity shares aggregating to Rs 50 crore.
Post acquisition of additional equity shares, Varun Alagh's shareholding has increased to 10,55,82,701 equity shares constituting 32.45% of total share capital of the Company.
The aggregate holding of Promoter and Promoter group has increased to 11,56,48,401 equity shares constituting 35.54% of total share capital of the Company.
