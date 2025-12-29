Monday, December 29, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cartoon Network Classics launched on Airtel Digital TV

Cartoon Network Classics launched on Airtel Digital TV

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of the Airtel Cartoon Network Classics an exclusive value-added service available on Airtel Digital TV in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. The new channel brings together some of the most iconic animated franchises from Cartoon Network, creating a dedicated destination for timeless storytelling and family-friendly entertainment.

Commenting on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, DTH-Business Head, Airtel said, Airtel Cartoon Network Classics adds a unique entertainment layer to our portfolio and offers customers a chance to reconnect with iconic stories and characters that are loved even today. We are pleased to make this channel available to all our DTH & IPTV users and look forward to bringing more such curated experiences to our customers.

 

Priced at Rs 59 per month and available on Channel 445 in both English and Hindi language, the ad-free channel can be accessed across both connected set-top boxes such as Xstream and IPTV, as well as non-connected HD and SD boxes, enabling uninterrupted viewing without the need for any additional equipment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Litestyle by PNG onboards Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador

Litestyle by PNG onboards Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador

ABD Maestro launches AODH IRISH Whiskey in India

ABD Maestro launches AODH IRISH Whiskey in India

All Australian tariff lines to go zero-duty for Indian exports from January 1: Piyush Goyal

All Australian tariff lines to go zero-duty for Indian exports from January 1: Piyush Goyal

Bandhan Bank receives RBI nod for reappointment of Executive Director

Bandhan Bank receives RBI nod for reappointment of Executive Director

Waa Solar hits the roof after bagging Rs 225-cr solar project from MPUVNL

Waa Solar hits the roof after bagging Rs 225-cr solar project from MPUVNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon