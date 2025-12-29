Cartoon Network Classics launched on Airtel Digital TV

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of the Airtel Cartoon Network Classics an exclusive value-added service available on Airtel Digital TV in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. The new channel brings together some of the most iconic animated franchises from Cartoon Network, creating a dedicated destination for timeless storytelling and family-friendly entertainment.
Commenting on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, DTH-Business Head, Airtel said, Airtel Cartoon Network Classics adds a unique entertainment layer to our portfolio and offers customers a chance to reconnect with iconic stories and characters that are loved even today. We are pleased to make this channel available to all our DTH & IPTV users and look forward to bringing more such curated experiences to our customers.
Priced at Rs 59 per month and available on Channel 445 in both English and Hindi language, the ad-free channel can be accessed across both connected set-top boxes such as Xstream and IPTV, as well as non-connected HD and SD boxes, enabling uninterrupted viewing without the need for any additional equipment.
