Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1500.45, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25153.45. The Sensex is at 82172.16, up 0.47%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 4.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62713.6, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.3 lakh shares in last one month.