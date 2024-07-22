Vedanta declared preferred bidder for composite license of critical mineral blocks

As per the tender document, the Gollarahatti-Mallenahalli Nickel Chromium and PGE Block is at G4 level of exploration with total area of 1238.122 hectares for the block, while Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block is at G3 level of exploration with total area of 788.85 hectares for the block.

Vedanta announced that it has been declared the preferred bidder for the Gollarahatti-Mallenahalli Nickel Chromium and PGE Block (on highest Final Price Offer of 15.00%) and Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block (on highest Final Price Offer of 6.05%) by Ministry of Mines, Government of India.