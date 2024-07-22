Business Standard
Zydus receives Mexican regulatory approval for cancer drug - Bhava

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciencesannounced that the Mexican regulatory authority COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risk), has granted marketing approval for Bhava™, a Bevacizumab biosimilar.
Bhava™ (Bevacizumab), will be marketed in different strengths of 100 mg/4 ml and 400 mg/16 ml and used in the treatment of metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic breast cancer, glioblastoma, advanced and/or metastatic renal cell carcinoma and ovarian cancer patients.
As per a WHO report of 2020, out of the total cancer cases reported in Mexico, breast, prostate, colorectal and thyroid were amongst the common cancer cases registered.
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

