Paisalo Digital to mull fund raising on Jul 25

Paisalo Digital informed that a meeting of its board is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25 July 2024, to consider raising of funds, subject to necessary approvals as may be required.

Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans.

Paisalo Digital reported 102.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on 49.33% rise in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The company may raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods.