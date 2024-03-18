Sensex (    %)
                             
Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 268.4, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.11% in last one year as compared to a 29.79% jump in NIFTY and a 45.09% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 268.4, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22049.5. The Sensex is at 72775.34, up 0.18%. Vedanta Ltd has slipped around 0.65% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7802.65, up 1.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.22 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 269.15, up 1.34% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is down 4.11% in last one year as compared to a 29.79% jump in NIFTY and a 45.09% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 5.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

