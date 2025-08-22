Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veerhealth Care receives fresh orders from its US customer

Veerhealth Care receives fresh orders from its US customer

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Veerhealth Care announced that following the successful completion of the USFDA audit and receiving approval on 16 May 2025, the company has successfully shipped 8 FCL shipments and fulfilled the received order.

The company said, "Despite ongoing tariff uncertainties, we have now received a fresh order from our US customer - a strong indication of their continued trust in our quality and reliability."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

Yen weakens as Japan inflation stays above BOJ target

Yen weakens as Japan inflation stays above BOJ target

INR likely to stay subdued amid dollar strength abroad

INR likely to stay subdued amid dollar strength abroad

Titagarh Rail bags vessel construction contract from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Titagarh Rail bags vessel construction contract from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Whirlpool of India Ltd Slides 0.17%

Whirlpool of India Ltd Slides 0.17%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon