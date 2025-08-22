Veerhealth Care receives fresh orders from its US customer

Veerhealth Care announced that following the successful completion of the USFDA audit and receiving approval on 16 May 2025, the company has successfully shipped 8 FCL shipments and fulfilled the received order.
The company said, "Despite ongoing tariff uncertainties, we have now received a fresh order from our US customer - a strong indication of their continued trust in our quality and reliability."
