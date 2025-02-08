Business Standard

Markets / Capital Market News / Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.200 0 OPM %-250.000 -PBDT-0.500.04 PL PBT-0.500.04 PL NP-0.500.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

