Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Remedies gains on strategic MET-X partnership

Venus Remedies gains on strategic MET-X partnership

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Venus Remedies rose 2.15% to Rs 313.65 after the company said it secured exclusive in-licensing rights from UK's Infex Therapeutics to develop and commercialize MET-X in India.

MET-X, a metallo-beta-lactamase (MBL) inhibitor, targets drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, a significant concern in India due to high meropenem resistance.

Venus Remedies will initiate Phase I trials in India, testing MET-X with meropenem, progressing to Phase II/III trials for drug-resistant complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). The company's established expertise in meropenem marketing and manufacturing is crucial for this development.

MET-X's broad-spectrum action combats Gram-negative bacteria that resist beta-lactam antibiotics, offering a solution to antibiotic resistance.

 

Clinical trials in India will adhere to international standards (FDA, EMA, MHRA), facilitating global commercialization. The agreement also allows for potential expansion to other MET-X combinations.

Venus Remedies is an Indian research-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes.

Venus Remedies reported a consolidated net profit surged 186.13% to Rs 19.60 crore on a 23.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 176.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market turn rangebound; Auto shares climb for 2nd day

Market turn rangebound; Auto shares climb for 2nd day

Torrent Power gains as arm incorporates new subsidiary

Torrent Power gains as arm incorporates new subsidiary

Volumes jump at Apollo Tyres Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Apollo Tyres Ltd counter

Sales by listed non-financial private companies up 8% in Q3: RBI

Sales by listed non-financial private companies up 8% in Q3: RBI

GOI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GOI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon