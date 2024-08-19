Veranda Learning partners Jumeira University Connect for launching CA prep course in UAE

Veranda Learning Solutions said that it has partnered with Jumeira University Connect, the training arm of Jumeira University, to introduce a Chartered Accountancy (CA) preparation course for students in the UAE.

The CA preparation course, designed and delivered by J.K. Shah Classes, has been crafted to meet the standards of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the regulatory authority of the Government of Dubai. The curriculum has been designed to align with the specific educational needs and cultural context of students in the UAE.

Suresh Kalpathi, executive director and chairman of Veranda Learning, said: Veranda Learnings entry into the Middle East through this collaboration with Jumeira University showcases our commitment to providing top-notch education across the globe.