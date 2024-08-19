Veranda Learning partners Jumeira University Connect for launching CA prep course in UAE

Business Standard
Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Veranda Learning Solutions said that it has partnered with Jumeira University Connect, the training arm of Jumeira University, to introduce a Chartered Accountancy (CA) preparation course for students in the UAE.
The CA preparation course, designed and delivered by J.K. Shah Classes, has been crafted to meet the standards of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the regulatory authority of the Government of Dubai. The curriculum has been designed to align with the specific educational needs and cultural context of students in the UAE.
Suresh Kalpathi, executive director and chairman of Veranda Learning, said: Veranda Learnings entry into the Middle East through this collaboration with Jumeira University showcases our commitment to providing top-notch education across the globe.
In the coming months, we will introduce a broader range of courses designed to meet the diverse educational and professional needs of students in the UAE. These offerings will span various fields that will align with the unique requirements of the region.
Veranda Learning Solutions, part of the Kalpathi AGS Group, is a public listed education technology company that offers a bouquet of training programs for competitive exam preparation, including state public service commission, banking, insurance, railways, IAS, and CA, as well as a slew of professional skilling and upskilling programmes.
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

