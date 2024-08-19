Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green gains on concluding Rs 1,000 cr QIP of equity shares

KPI Green gains on concluding Rs 1,000 cr QIP of equity shares

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
KPI Green Energy added 2.16% to Rs 1,009.50 after the shares was priced at Rs 935 per equity share.
The qualified institutional placement (QIP), which commenced on 12 August 2024, concluded on 16 August 2024, with a total of 1,06,95,187 equity shares being allotted. The shares were priced at Rs 935 per share, resulting in an issue size of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The issue price of Rs 935 is at a discount of 4.91%, to the floor price of Rs 983.24 per equity share set for the QIP issue.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased from Rs 60.28 crore consisting of 12,05,65,216 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each to Rs 65.63 crore consisting of 13,12,60,403 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) emerged as the largest allottee, securing a substantial 40.89% allocation. Following, Bofa Securities Europe SA ODI received allocations of 6.89%.
KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

More From This Section

JNK India hits the roof on bagging 'major' order from HPCL

JNK India hits the roof on bagging 'major' order from HPCL

Benchmarks trades with small gains; media shares in demand

Benchmarks trades with small gains; media shares in demand

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

ACE edges higher after bagging equipment supply contract from Defence Ministry

ACE edges higher after bagging equipment supply contract from Defence Ministry

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

The companys consolidated net profit surged 98.76% to Rs 66.11 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 33.26 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 83.78% year on year (YoY) to Rs 348.01 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kolkata rape-murder: Women's organisation holds 'mashal julush' in Siliguri

Kolkata rape-murder: Women's organisation holds 'mashal julush' in Siliguri

share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty above 24,550; CDSL at all-time high

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Favourable views of Harris have risen this summer heading into DNC: Polls

Jannik Sinner

Top-ranked Sinner reaches final in Cincinnati, Swiatek falls to Sabalenka

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Adani Power to acquire Reliance Power's Butibori plant in Rs 3,000 cr deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon