Volumes soar at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Hindustan Zinc Ltd recorded volume of 14.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hindustan Zinc Ltd recorded volume of 14.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.64% to Rs.495.85. Volumes stood at 9.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 57286 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14328 shares. The stock rose 11.16% to Rs.1,762.70. Volumes stood at 12416 shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd registered volume of 4.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.498.40. Volumes stood at 13819 shares in the last session.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd clocked volume of 28303 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9582 shares. The stock gained 2.66% to Rs.463.15. Volumes stood at 3251 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 10555 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4328 shares. The stock gained 2.39% to Rs.2,123.05. Volumes stood at 7780 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News