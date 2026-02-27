Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 33.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 549.24 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India rose 33.87% to Rs 80.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 549.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 507.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.17% to Rs 264.08 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 264.52 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 2099.95 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 1864.97 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

549.24507.492099.951864.9717.0416.1417.1618.63126.7989.00418.03394.69109.3476.34356.38348.8480.2359.93264.08264.52

