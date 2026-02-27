Friday, February 27, 2026 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 33.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 33.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 549.24 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India rose 33.87% to Rs 80.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 549.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 507.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.17% to Rs 264.08 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 264.52 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 2099.95 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 1864.97 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales549.24507.49 8 2099.951864.97 13 OPM %17.0416.14 -17.1618.63 - PBDT126.7989.00 42 418.03394.69 6 PBT109.3476.34 43 356.38348.84 2 NP80.2359.93 34 264.08264.52 0

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

