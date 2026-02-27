Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 33.87% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 549.24 croreNet profit of Vesuvius India rose 33.87% to Rs 80.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 549.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 507.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.17% to Rs 264.08 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 264.52 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 2099.95 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 1864.97 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales549.24507.49 8 2099.951864.97 13 OPM %17.0416.14 -17.1618.63 - PBDT126.7989.00 42 418.03394.69 6 PBT109.3476.34 43 356.38348.84 2 NP80.2359.93 34 264.08264.52 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST