Friday, February 27, 2026 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India provides assurance to meet summer power demand

Coal India provides assurance to meet summer power demand

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Coal India (CIL) allays domestic coal deficiency situation even as the power demand began picking up since January, signalling that coal demand could go up in the ensuing months.

The three layer buffer across the supply chain coal inventory at CIL's pitheads, coal stocks at thermal power plants, and ready to extract in-situ coal exposure in CIL's mines- assures comfortable coal availability as the summer is beginning.

Coal India's producing subsidiaries are holding sizeable pithead coal stock to the tune of 115 Million Tonnes (MTs) as of 26 February 2026, which will further go up by the fiscal's closure.

Coal stocks at domestic coal based power plants stand at nearly 55 MTs (as of 25 February), the highest ever for the referred period. Further, there is a transit stock of 5.5 MTs of coal at goods sheds, washeries and ports put together.

 

The on tap coal accessibility of coal is approximately 175.5 MTs through these sources. This level of domestic coal sufficiency in the system can meet any spurt in power demand and from other sectors as well and dispels coal scarcity concerns.

Also Read

Pakistan qualification scenraio ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Will Pakistan qualify for the semis if the ENG vs NZ match is washed out?

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi revamps mutual fund categories: Experts explain changes for investors

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

India's Q3FY26 GDP growth slows to 7.8% from 8.4% in Q2 on new series

senior citizens, elderly

Senior citizens can earn up to 8.35% on FDs: Small finance banks lead rates

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

I earned only honesty in my life: Kejriwal after relief in liquor case

The in-situ coal exposure, at mines that contribute to 90% of CIL's total annual output, was 60.2 MTs at the end of the first fortnight of February 2026. It means, large quantities of coal is already uncovered through over burden removal and is ready for extraction and supply at short notice.

The cumulative quantity of CIL's pithead stock, plant stock at domestic coal based thermal power stations and exposed coal in-situ provides strong operational assurance, said a senior official of CIL.

Higher quantities of domestic coal availability could catalyse coal import reduction as well. Also international coal prices have shown an upward trend as of February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prism Johnson introduces 'Prism Chakachak' Gypsum Plaster

Prism Johnson introduces 'Prism Chakachak' Gypsum Plaster

Japan's Nikkei edged up by 0.16%

Japan's Nikkei edged up by 0.16%

China benchmark ends 0.39% up

China benchmark ends 0.39% up

India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of FY26 target

India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of FY26 target

India's share in global trade poised for a major leap

India's share in global trade poised for a major leap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayStock Market Crash TodayOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanHoliday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict