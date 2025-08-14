Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 64.87 croreNet profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables declined 23.92% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 64.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales64.8761.21 6 OPM %9.7011.60 -PBDT6.027.13 -16 PBT4.936.50 -24 NP3.694.85 -24
