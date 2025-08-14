Halder Venture consolidated net profit declines 29.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.94% to Rs 103.21 croreNet profit of Halder Venture declined 29.07% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.94% to Rs 103.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 166.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales103.21166.32 -38 OPM %6.106.13 -PBDT7.197.29 -1 PBT5.996.10 -2 NP2.833.99 -29
