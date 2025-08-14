Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Sales rise 341.68% to Rs 507.45 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 1.93% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 341.68% to Rs 507.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales507.45114.89 342 OPM %40.9459.10 -PBDT160.1462.43 157 PBT80.3051.19 57 NP26.9326.42 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

