Shalby consolidated net profit declines 43.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.29% to Rs 296.43 croreNet profit of Shalby declined 43.04% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 296.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 278.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales296.43278.89 6 OPM %14.0116.21 -PBDT39.1746.79 -16 PBT22.6530.41 -26 NP8.9215.66 -43
