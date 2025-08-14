Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.57% to Rs 1831.46 croreNet Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 211.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 161.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 46.57% to Rs 1831.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3427.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1831.463427.82 -47 OPM %5.7810.45 -PBDT56.10186.38 -70 PBT-259.50-249.56 -4 NP-211.98-161.45 -31
