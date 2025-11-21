Victoria Enterprises standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.11% to Rs 53.65 croreNet profit of Victoria Enterprises declined 21.05% to Rs 20.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 53.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales53.6540.61 32 OPM %78.6276.09 -PBDT26.7630.91 -13 PBT26.7130.86 -13 NP20.0325.37 -21
