Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 98.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.15% to Rs 6.16 croreNet profit of Bharat Global Developers declined 98.32% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 97.15% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.16216.35 -97 OPM %4.220.05 -PBDT0.2613.65 -98 PBT0.2413.64 -98 NP0.1710.11 -98
