RCI Industries & Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1456.52% to Rs 3.58 croreNet profit of RCI Industries & Technologies reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1456.52% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.580.23 1457 OPM %31.01-78.26 -PBDT2.78-0.02 LP PBT1.59-1.37 LP NP1.56-1.39 LP
