Vikas Lifecare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.88% to Rs 92.09 croreNet loss of Vikas Lifecare reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.88% to Rs 92.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.0998.89 -7 OPM %-0.262.69 -PBDT1.3413.79 -90 PBT0.0312.91 -100 NP-2.8212.05 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content