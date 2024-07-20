Business Standard
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra brands its new SUV 'The Thar ROXX'

Image

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra announced the brand name of its newest SUV; called the Mahindra 'Thar ROXX'.
Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, M&M, said, "The 'Thar ROXX' with its distinctive design, premium quotient, advanced technology, enhanced performance, sophistication, and safety is 'THE' SUV. While retaining the core attributes of the iconic Thar the 'Thar ROXX' represents the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and will disrupt the SUV category.
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

