Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Umiya Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 2.78% to Rs 0.35 crore
Net Loss of Umiya Tubes reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.78% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.36 -3 OPM %-691.43-233.33 -PBDT-1.54-0.96 -60 PBT-1.57-1.05 -50 NP-1.57-1.05 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates gap-down start; economic survey, Biden's pullback in focus

Taiwan begins military exercise with combat drills amid rising China threat

Biden's exit from race puts Trump trade in doubt as election gets re-set

Will have to start all over again: Trump slams Biden for ending campaign

Here's what might happen next as Biden passes baton to Kamala Harris

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon