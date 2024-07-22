Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 29.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.07% to Rs 907.86 croreNet profit of Gravita India rose 29.28% to Rs 67.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.07% to Rs 907.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 703.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales907.86703.39 29 OPM %9.668.31 -PBDT81.5869.08 18 PBT75.0661.16 23 NP67.3352.08 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content