Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 15.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 88.71 croreNet profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 15.51% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 88.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales88.7186.73 2 OPM %12.0714.50 -PBDT8.987.78 15 PBT8.497.36 15 NP6.335.48 16
