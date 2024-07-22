Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 15.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 88.71 crore

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 15.51% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 88.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.88.7186.7312.0714.508.987.788.497.366.335.48