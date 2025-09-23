Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vikran Engineering standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Vikran Engineering standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 159.16 crore

Net profit of Vikran Engineering rose 31.70% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 159.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 136.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales159.16136.06 17 OPM %14.2310.34 -PBDT8.026.93 16 PBT7.396.09 21 NP5.654.29 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

