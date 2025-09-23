Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Rail Vikas Nigam, KEC International, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, AU Small Finance Bank.

Stock Alert: Rail Vikas Nigam, KEC International, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, AU Small Finance Bank.

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital, and HFCL are banned from futures and options (F&O) trading on 23 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) emerges as the lowest bidder for the Rs 145 crore project of Southern Railway. The project, aimed at supporting the Mission 3000 MT loading target, is valued at Rs 145.35 crore.

KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 3,243 crore in its transmission & distribution (T&D) business. The companys year-to-date order intake stands at nearly Rs 11,700 crore.

Dr Reddys Laboratories said that it gets the European drug agency's positive view for the Xgeva biosimilar. The company also gets the European drug agency's positive view for Prolia biosimilar

 

Brigade Enterprises announced that it has signed a joint development pact to develop a residential project in Bengaluru. The project has a gross development value of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.

RDB Infrastructure and Power has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Stargen Power for the execution of a solar power project worth Rs 225 crore across five sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra.

AU Small Finance Bank and Zaggle enter into a strategic partnership to launch co-branded retail credit and prepaid cards.

Arisinfra Solutions announced that it has secured a Rs 40 crore order from AVS Housing and Construction for project execution and material supply.

Amic Forging announced that Anshul Chamaria has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 31 October 2025.

KEC International bags orders worth 3,243 crore

India Glycols revises Final Dividend

Birla Corporation's subsidiary RCCPL declared preferred bidder for Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block

Jio Payments Bank introduces 'Savings Pro' with auto-invest feature

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

